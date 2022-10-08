Dr. MLK Elementary School opens walking pathway

The path goes from Eastview Avenue to the school. It's paved, has lighting, and is wheelchair and bicycle accessible.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A new walking pathway opened Friday for students at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Principal Tawanya Wilson says the walkway addresses a safety issue for students who walk to school.

“The children had to walk several blocks which equaled a few miles to get to school, and when it’s raining and when it’s cold and when it gets dark early, if we have after school programs…our children can transition home safely and quickly,” said Wilson.

The Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax helped pay for the materials needed to build the walkway.