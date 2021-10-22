DPH to begin offering Moderna and J&J Booster doses of COVID vaccines

The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) has announced that health districts throughout Georgia will begin offering booster doses of Moderna and J&J Covid vaccines starting Tuesday October 26, 2021 pending guidance from the CDC.

The release from the DPH says that among those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial 2-dose series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk setting

The DPH also says that booster shots are recommended for those who received the J&J Covid vaccine two or more months ago that are over the age of 18.

The CDC now allows for the mixing and matching of booster shots, so the DPH is allowing people to choose which vaccine they’d like to receive as a booster dose. Not all vaccines will be available at all sites, so for information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or vaccinefinder.org.