DPH offers list of places to get tested for Covid-19

Covid-19 cases continue to surge, and hospitals say you shouldn't go to emergency rooms to get tested.

Officials from Piedmont Macon say healthcare systems across Georgia have sharp increases in hospitalizations due to Covid-19.



Chief Clinical Officer for Navicent Health Sandy Duke says the best places to be tested are designated testing facilities and pharmacies.

If you are looking for a place to be tested, visit the Georgia Department of Health’s website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.