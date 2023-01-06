Downtown Macon to get nearly 100 new lofts

“It's a really big deal for downtown," Newtown Macon President Josh Rogers said. "It’s a massive investment first of all, which is really helpful. It will get two buildings that are now vacant occupied. It will give us a higher storefront occupancy and everything downtown is fueled by the people who live here."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Nearly 100 new lofts are coming to downtown Macon.

The lofts will be part of a project expected to be built in place of the old Blaire and Neel buildings along Third and Cherry, which will be torn down.

This will allow for 95 new lofts that will help the local businesses in the area. President of Newtown Macon Josh Rogers talks about the significance of this change.

The new buildings will have storefronts on Cherry and Third Streets.

“I mean anytime you build any kind of new business in downtown it brings more customers to downtown and more patrons,” local business owner Scott Mitchell said. “Those patrons, they shop everywhere, and so if you’re putting residents downtown, of course it’s gonna increase business.”

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning is expected to vote on the plans at its January 9 meeting.