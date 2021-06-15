Downtown Diversity Initiative back for a second year

New and Old businesses coming to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- NewTown Macon and the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages, have teamed up to help bring more diversity to downtown Macon.

The Downtown Diversity Initiative is now open for entrepreneurs of color to apply for.

The goal is to help entrepreneurs open a storefront in the downtown area.

The initiative will consist of teaching them how to run a successful business.

Alex Habersham, Publisher at the Middle Georgia Black Pages, says it’s important to diversify the area.

You can apply to join the initiative at https://www.newtownmacon.com/building-businesses/downtown-diversity-initiative/