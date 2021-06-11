Downtown Challenge Grants awarded to 23 Macon projects

73 organizations applied for the Downtown Challenge Grants, but only 23 projects were selected.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 73 organizations applied for the Downtown Challenge Grants, but only 23 projects were selected.

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is one of the recipients.

Jami Gaudet, MTA’s public information officer, says the money MTA receives will be used to complete a small portion of a mural located on the corner of Poplar and Fifth Streets.

“It’s important to not only give our riders a safe ride but to beautify the area,” Gaudet said.

Bike Walk Macon, another recipient, is hoping to keep the community safe and encourage the public to take other forms of transportation.

“The money will be used to fund bike racks, seats at bus stops and improve existing lighting,” Executive Director Rachel Umana said.

The Museum of Arts and Sciences’ pop-up wildlife program was also accepted. The program will take animals around Macon in pop-up shows.

The grants were funded by the Peyton Anderson Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The Downtown Challenge 2.0 Fund was created to implement the Macon Action Plan through a series of grants to local nonprofit organizations, government entities, individuals, and businesses, according to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.