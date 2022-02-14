Down Detector reports Verizon outages all over Georgia

According to a report from Downdetector.com Verizon users are reporting problems with cell and internet service.

The number of Verizon outages reported on Downdetector.com increased exponentially in just a short amount of time Monday afternoon, jumping from around 111 reports of issues around 2:20 p.m. to over 10,600 reports just an hour later.

Looking at Downdetector’s live outage map, it seems like the majority of outages are being reported all throughout the state of Georgia, with hot spots listed in Atlanta, Macon, Warner Robins, Savannah, and others. Macon and Warner Robins both have spikes of several hundred reports within the past hour, where there are usually no reports of outages in those areas.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates.