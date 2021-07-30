Dooly County Schools to require masks

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As of Friday morning, July 30, 2021, the Dooly County Board of Education announced their COVID-19 policies for the 2021-2022 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart stated in the announcement that Dooly County Board of Education will be requiring masks to be worn in schools and on buses for all students and adults, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The announcement also mentioned that when students or staff are discovered to be COVID-positive, the school will send a letter home to let families know that their child was in close proximity to a person with a positive test, and if families do not receive a letter it means that their child was not deemed to be in “close contact”.

These protocols are in an effort to “keep school doors open”, with their goal being to “continue with traditional in-person school.” The announcement ended with a statement urging that “all eligible persons to get vaccinated as soon as possible”.