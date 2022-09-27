Dooly County preparing for possible impact of Hurricane Ian

Dooly County preparing for Hurricane Ian impact

Rural parts of middle Georgia are taking precautionary measures ahead of Ian's arrival.

VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —

The storm was a Category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday night as it approached the Florida coast.

Although there’s still uncertainty about what impacts Georgia could see, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) isn’t taking any chances.

“At the moment we’re going over plans and experiences that we’ve had from previous storms,” EMA Director Kenny Calhoun said.

Calhoun says they’ve checked generators and made sure outdoor warning sirens are working.

He says they’re expecting a lot of rain and strong winds.

“We advise people to begin thinking about how this is going to impact their lives,” he said.

Calhoun says people should prepare for business and school closures.

Although the county doesn’t see much flooding with excessive rain, strong winds in the mix could cause power outages.

It’s putting Middle Georgia EMC on standby if any damages were to happen.

“Yesterday we had our crews getting their trucks ready, making sure chainsaws and equipment was ready to go,” Member Services Manager Chipper Jones said.

Jones shared a few tips to keep in mind if you encounter downed power lines or trees.

“Stay away from them,” he said. “Contact us, because just because a line is on the ground, does not mean it’s dead or de-energized, so be cautious of that. Don’t drive across if you see downed powerlines.”

Jones asks that everyone be patient if power does go out as crews work to restore power.

“We’ll have briefings later on today, and we’ll know a little bit more and prepare accordingly,” Calhoun said Tuesday.