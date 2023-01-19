Donate items to Daybreak during Sunday’s Macon Mayhem game

The Tighty Whitey Toss benefitting Daybreak will take place during Sunday's game

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem is partnering with Daybreak Day Resource Center to help collect items for Macon’s homeless community.

On Sunday, January 22nd, the Mayhem host the Knoxville Ice Bears at 4:00pm. The Tighty Whitey Toss benefitting Daybreak will also take place during the game.

Fans attending Sunday’s contest are encouraged to bring items to donate before the game as well as during intermission. Some of those items can be thrown on the ice during intermission. They include:

T-Shirts

Underwear

Towels

Washcloths

Socks

Ponchos

Scrubs

Blankets

Items that can be donated in the lobby before the game include:

Canned Fruit

Breakfast Bars (soft)

Vienna Sausages

Sandwich Crackers

Powdered Lemonade

Cough Drops

Cold/Cough Medicine

Eye Drops

Tylenol & Ibuprofen

Small Toiletries

Shoes

33 Gallon Lawn Bags

Please make sure all donated clothing items are new and unworn.