Donate items to Daybreak during Sunday’s Macon Mayhem game
The Tighty Whitey Toss benefitting Daybreak will take place during Sunday's game
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem is partnering with Daybreak Day Resource Center to help collect items for Macon’s homeless community.
On Sunday, January 22nd, the Mayhem host the Knoxville Ice Bears at 4:00pm. The Tighty Whitey Toss benefitting Daybreak will also take place during the game.
Fans attending Sunday’s contest are encouraged to bring items to donate before the game as well as during intermission. Some of those items can be thrown on the ice during intermission. They include:
- T-Shirts
- Underwear
- Towels
- Washcloths
- Socks
- Ponchos
- Scrubs
- Blankets
Items that can be donated in the lobby before the game include:
- Canned Fruit
- Breakfast Bars (soft)
- Vienna Sausages
- Sandwich Crackers
- Powdered Lemonade
- Cough Drops
- Cold/Cough Medicine
- Eye Drops
- Tylenol & Ibuprofen
- Small Toiletries
- Shoes
- 33 Gallon Lawn Bags
Please make sure all donated clothing items are new and unworn.