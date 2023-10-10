Domestic shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Monday afternoon the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a domestic incident just before 3 p.m. at 120 Garland Terrace.

WRPD says the incident was an attempted homicide suicide, that left a 42-year-old man dead, and a 47-year-old woman in critical condition.

The call to Warner robins police came in from the father of the offender– who was alerted to the situation when he was called to pick up the shooter’s 4-year-old child.