Dollar General on Emery Hwy. robbed

Dollar General #2

Dollar General #1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:00PM Sunday night at the Dollar General Store, located at 2797 Emery Hwy. two men, entered the store armed with handguns. The first male was described as wearing a black hoodie with a white lining, black pants, a ball cap , gloves, and a black ski-mask. The second male was described as wearing a green sweater ,blue jeans, and a black ski-mask. Both men approached the counter and demanded money from both of the store registers, after getting the cash the men fled the store on foot, no one was injured.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.