Doctors give tips on how to keep students safe during the pandemic

Doctors say to continue teaching your children to wash their hands, social distance and wear a mask.

Students Safety in school Student safety in school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As new COVID cases rise in Middle Georgia, there are concerns over whether or not you should send your child to school.

According to doctors, children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. That leaves unanswered questions about how safe it is to send your child to school.

Ali Kamran, Associate Medical Director and Attending Physician at Piedmont Macon, says there are things you can look for prior to sending your child to school.

“If you have those symptoms like a fever, cough, runny nose, diarrhea, those are the kids that parents should keep from sending to school if they are a symptomatic,” Kamran said.

According to Kamran, children usually fare well if they do contract COVID. He says parents should continue teaching their children to wash their hands, social distance and wear a mask.

Edward Clark, the Medical Director and Chief for Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital and Chairman of Pediatrics, says parents should also ensure their children are getting their check-ups.

“We want them to be up to date on all of their other vaccines as well, so you want to make sure you have seen your physician had your yearly well child check, make sure your hearing and vision is normal we want to catch those things early as well,” Clark said.

Sherry Williams, a parent of an elementary and middle school student, says she’s confident in the safety of her children while in school. Despite having to home school her children last year, Williams says she doesn’t want to overreact.

“The kids are wearing their masks, and even throughout the day when the kids are coming home, the kids are extra cautious, and we’re doing our part to stay social distanced,” Williams said.

Doctors want to encourage those who can to get the vaccine.