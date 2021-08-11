Doctor shares tips on how to protect your eyes from the sun

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Protecting your eyes is especially important during the summer months. That’s why you should take every precaution to keep your eyes healthy.

We spoke with Dr. Monali Sakhalkar, an Ophthalmologist with Atrium Health Navicent. He says you should make sure to wear sunglasses with 100 percent UV protection. You can verify that with a tag or sticker on the glasses. Also for extra sun protection, wear a broad-rimmed hat.

“Some of the things might not manifest immediately but if proper care is not taken you may see some of these things delve up later on from repeated exposure to the sunlight,” Dr. Sakhalkar said.

You should never look directly at the sun, even during events like an eclipse. Protecting your eyes can keep you from developing cataracts, growths on the eye and eye cancers.