DNR searches Lake Juliette after possible drowning on Tuesday

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Monroe County Emergency services are currently searching for a person thought to have drowned Tuesday afternoon.

According to the DNR, around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County. It’s reported that a male and female were in a small boat that took on water and capsized. The female was able to swim to a bank and got somebody to call 911, but she says the male fell into the water, hung onto the boat for a few minutes, and then went under the water and didn’t resurface.

DNR Aviation flew the area and was able to get the boat, and other authorities were able to locate a debris field.

Wardens are currently running a side scan and sector scan sonar in the area to find the male.