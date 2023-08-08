District attorneys suing Georgia in effort to overturn new state law

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four district attorneys in Georgia, including Jonathan Adams of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, are suing the state, challenging Senate Bill 92.

The attorneys say the bill gives a state panel power to remove them from office.

“I am not going to stand idly by as rogue or incompetent prosecutors refuse to uphold the law,” Kemp said in May. “Today we are sending a message that we will not forfeit public safety for prosecutors to let criminals off the hook.”

Adams, who represents Middle Georgia counties, including Monroe, says discretion is important in prosecution.

“I don’t think as a district attorney I should be bound to use every single law,” Adams said. “Some of them aren’t appropriate for certain communities.”

As an example, DAs may also be required to prosecute individuals for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Adams says it limits a district attorney’s abilities to address a crime in terms of severity, and he hopes the lawsuit will lead to the law being overturned.

“The prosecutors that are part of this suit, we’re not concerned about the criminal and ethical oversight,” Adams said. “That’s something we’ve always had, so it’s not new for us. What we’re only focused on is the independence and the ability to use of discretion.”