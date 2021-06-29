District Attorney’s office cohosts ‘Know Your Status’ day

The office offered HIV testing, Covid vaccinations, and a food giveaway.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office partnered with Compass Cares for ‘Know Your Status’ day.

The office offered HIV testing, Covid vaccinations and a food giveaway. It also offered services for people to know the status of a case.

District Attorney Anita Howard, says she often gets questions from people about their cases. She wanted to offer her services to people who have non-violent offenses, and are not represented by an attorney.

“Sometimes those folks they kind of get lost in our system and so we wanted to give them an avenue where they can get some questions about their cases,” D.A. Howard said. “And hopefully we can reach resolutions where they can be held accountable but at the same time not destroy their lives.”

If you missed out on the event: