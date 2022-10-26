Disney Princess: The Concert is coming to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Disney Princesses are on their way to Macon!

The Disney princess concert is set to be held at 6 p.m. on November 1st at the Macon City Auditorium next week. 41NBC’s Haley Janes got to speak with 4 Broadway powerhouses- Christy Altomare, who played the original Anya in “Anastasia”, Isabelle McCalla, who played Jasmin in “Aladdin”, Sarah Uriarte Berry, who played Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”, as well as Syndee Winters, who played Nala in “The Lion King”– they told us all about the upcoming event and what you can expect.

You can find out more about the concert and buying tickets on the Disney Concerts’ website here: https://www.disneyconcerts.com/princess/