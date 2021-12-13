Discount Grocery 2 robbed

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery Sunday night around 9:59p.m., at the Discount Grocery 2, located at 4116 Napier Avenue.

It was reported that a male subject, wearing a facial covering, entered the store with a gun, he got money from the clerk and fled on foot

The suspect was described as abeing around 6 feet height and weighed approximately 180lbs to 190 lbs. The male was wearing a black colored jumpsuit and facial covering.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.