“DineOut + ShopOUT” event helps raise money for Macon Pride’s LGBTQ+ festival

The fundraiser has helped grow the Pride festival from a one-day event to a week-long celebration.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you plan on shopping or dining out in Macon Wednesday, your business can go towards helping a local organization.

Scott Mitchell is the owner of The Bohemian Den gift shop in downtown Macon. He’s also the president of the LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization, Macon Pride.

In 2019, Macon Pride hosted its first “Dine Out + Shop Out” fundraiser.

Mitchell said it was a way for the nonprofit to bring attention to local businesses while raising money for Macon’s LGBTQ+ Pride festival in September.

“This event was really born out of that; people wanting to get involved,” he said. “Every year we have new people come on board and help us raise money for Macon Pride.”

The fundraiser was interrupted for two years due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. During that time, Macon Pride was able to become a nonprofit and recruit more volunteers.

This year, Macon Pride is hosting its 3rd annual “Dine Out + Shop Out” event.

13 local shops and restaurants are participating, and 10% of their sales will go towards Macon Pride during the fundraiser.

The owner of Fresh Produce Records, William Dantzler, says he wanted to participate in the fundraiser to stand in solidarity with the LGBT community.

“Just as much as it brings attention to the businesses, it allows businesses an opportunity to bring attention to the cause,” Dantzler said.

According to Mitchell, “Dine Out + Shop Out” has helped grow the Pride festival from a one-day event to a week-long celebration. He says the fundraising event is one of the biggest days for his store, because shoppers love supporting a good cause.

“We have the most loving, compassionate community that I’ve ever lived in,” Mitchell said. “Everyone here wants their neighbors to be loved, accepted and appreciated. It’s just a beautiful thing to see.”

Participating businesses include: