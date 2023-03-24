Dickey Farms in Musella opens U-pick strawberry field for the season

Dickey Farms in Musella has opened its U-pick strawberry field for the season, giving families the chance to pick some sweet strawberries for themselves.

Despite a late frost, the farm has been using protective frost blankets to safeguard the strawberries, and it is expecting a bountiful crop this year.

“The strawberries have come through unscathed,” co-owner Lee Dickey said. “There’s a beautiful crop of strawberries. They’re really sweet this year, and so we’re excited about a fun strawberry season.”

Roberto Gutierrez, who brings his family to the farm every year to pick strawberries, said it’s a great experience for kids.

“This is very nice,” Gutierrez said. “We came every week last summer, and the year before that during Covid, we were here all the time picking strawberries, and it’s so close by.”

The farm lets visitors pick strawberries by the pound, but for those who don’t want to pick their own, the farm’s store has fresh strawberries ready to buy.

“We’ve got our market where we got fresh produce and strawberries already picked available for sale,” Dickey said. “Of course, strawberry ice cream, strawberry shortcake, all those good things.”

The farm’s U-pick strawberry field is open each day through May. The farm is located at 3440 Musella Road.