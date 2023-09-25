Detours coming up in October as railroad maintenance begins in October

Railroad crews will be performing maintenance on the SR 247 crossing in Houston County.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re driving through Kathleen soon, drivers need to pay attention as crews will be performing maintenance at State Route 247.

WHEN: Monday, October 18, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Frito-Lay Railroad crossing at SR 247 and Bear Branch Road. The southbound will be closed, while the northbound lane will remain open.

Advisory: Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.