Details of new downtown Macon hotel revealed

Hotel 45 will have more than just rooms for people to stay in.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Across from the Macon City Auditorium in downtown, a new hotel is being built in a historic building.

Hotel 45 will have more than just rooms for people to stay in. When the hotel opens, it will have a restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a coffee and wine bar. Tom Haines is the Vice President of Operations for Mainsail Lodging and Development. He says they not only want the hotel to be inviting for visitors, but locals too.

“The hotel guests come off that elevator, they see the locals there, and that’s where you want to stay. When you visit a destination you want to go where the locals are and we want to become that place,” said Haines.

Mainsail Lodging and IDP Properties held a branding presentation for Hotel 45 at Macon City Auditorium Wednesday morning.

They kept the historical integrity of the building, but there will be a lot of changes to the interior. Hotel 45 is a member of Marriott’s Tribute Hotel portfolio. Haines says the hotel will tell the story of Macon.

“You will feel that throughout the interior, throughout the service touches, throughout the level of service, that sense of southern hospitality once you walk through the door. So this is Macon’s hotel,” said Haines.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller thinks the hotel is what downtown needs right now. He says it will boost the local economy, and it’s in a prime location because it sits across from the Macon City Auditorium.

“We’ve got over 70 acts scheduled for 2022. We’re starting to see some life in our community after fighting Covid for such awhile. I think this hotel is going to be that injection that we need to get things started,” said Mayor Miller.

Hotel 45 is expected to open in mid-January. You can make reservations on the Marriott website.