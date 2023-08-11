Deputy killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life

CRISP COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The man accused of killing a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy last month pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Croshawn Cross was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing Deputy Tyee Browne.

The shooting happened on July 5 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Deputy Browne found a stolen vehicle in the middle of Highway 280 near Cordele.

While checking the vehicle, Cross shot Browne and took his patrol car.

Law enforcement then chased him all the way to Monroe County, where they arrested him on I-475.