Deputy injured, driver arrested in I-75 chase in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County deputy is injured and a driver is in jail following a chase and crash along Interstate 75.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a speeding 2021 Dodge Challenger near mile marker 193, just before 9:00 Thursday morning. According to a sheriff’s office news release, the driver did not stop. A pursuit continued onto Interstate 475 in Bibb County.

Deputies say the chase resulted in two accidents. The driver then hit a pursuing deputy and wrecked near the Eisenhower Parkway exit on I-475.

Deputies identified the driver as Sergio Marquise Flagler of Sanford, Florida. He was taken into custody and charged with Felony Fleeing, several counts of Aggravated Assault, multiple traffic violations and misdemeanor and felony drug charges.

A deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.