Deputy dragged during traffic stop, driver arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is facing a long list of charges — including aggravated assault — related to dragging a deputy during a traffic stop.

Deputies say they first pulled over 28-year-old ShaMarques Watkins for a missing tail light, around 11:20 Tuesday night. Deputies say Watkins pulled off from the traffic stop on Bloomfield Road, dragging a female deputy in the process.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office there was a chase where speeds reached 111 miles per hour. Additional deputies responding to the call were able to block Watkins’ car on Rocky Creek Road. A deputy even used his patrol cruiser to stop the Honda, and Watkins was arrested.

Deputies discovered a bookbag inside the vehicle containing a handgun, counterfeit cash, drugs and packaging material.

Watkins faces several charges, including Receipt, Possession or Transfer of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, Probation Violation, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers by Use of Threats or Violence, Aggressive Driving, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for a Felony Offense and Aggravated Assault.

The female deputy was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.