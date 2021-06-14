Deputies: Woman wanted for stealing debit card, making purchases

Deputies say someone made unauthorized purchases with a stolen debit card.

Photos: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies need your help identifying a woman accused of theft and financial transaction card fraud.

A sheriff’s office news release sent Monday said the victim received information last month that someone had made several unauthorized debit card purchases. Some of the purchases were successful and at least one was not.

The woman deputies need help identifying can be seen in the attached images.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

