Deputies: Social media video leads to Macon woman’s arrest on child cruelty charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A disturbing video leads to the arrest of a Macon mother.

Bibb County deputies say 27-year-old Samarria White was seen on video dragging her child through the grass by the hair. The video, which was shared on social media, also shows the woman striking the child in the face, according to deputies.

White was taken into custody and is charged with cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

The child was taken to a local hospital as a safety precaution.

The sheriff’s office reminds you to call 911 if you ever see a child in need.