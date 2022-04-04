Deputies: Man pretends to shop, then robs Dollar General

It happened after 10pm Saturday at the store located at 2797 Emery Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the Dollar General, located at 2797 Emery Road. It happened around 10:06p.m. Saturday April 3rd.

A masked male entered the store and pretended to shop. He then walked towards the front and pulled out a knife. He demanded money from the cash register. Once he received an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store on foot.

The individual was described as a male, possibly in his late teens. He was last seen wearing a ski mask and he had on dark clothing.