Deputies: Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for home invasion

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Law enforcement officials say 40-year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinalkumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane, and after being accused of committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Terrell Mills and Shaun Mills, both of Macon, have been found to be connected to the following:

A home invasion took place on January 12, in the Kingsview Village Area. Several armed males forced their way into the home occupied by a mother and 3 of her children. Nobody was injured.

An armed robbery took place on January 20, at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive. Several armed males committed the armed robbery. Nobody was injured.

Warrants were secured for both Terrell and Shaun. Terrell was taken into custody Friday and is currently in custody at the Jones County Jail. Terrell has also been served a warrant in connection to the murder committed in Bibb County on Thoroughbred Lane. The charges currently against Terrell in Jones County include: home invasion, several counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Shaun is wanted on similar warrants, but he hasn’t been taken into custody yet.

Investigation showed Terrell has previously been arrested three for violent crimes involving firearms. The first time was in 2003, when he was sentenced to prison for voluntary manslaughter.

The next time he was arrested was in 2015 for aggravated assault involving a firearm.

The 3rd time he was arrested, before this most recent arrest, was in 2019–again for aggravated assault involving a firearm. Terrell was released from prison in September 2022 and was on parole supervision.

The incidents in both Jones County and Bibb County are still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call either the Jones County Sheriff’s Office or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.