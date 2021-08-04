Deputies: Man arrested in Forsyth after exposing himself, making obscene gestures

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was arrested Tuesday night after Monroe County deputies say he exposed himself and made obscene gestures.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says Jay Thomas Green was arrested and charged with public indecency after deputies responded to the football field behind the Monroe County Achievement Center “in reference to a male who was running around completely naked and making obscene gestures.”

Deputies found Green inside a tree line near the football field.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

