Deputies: Macon man in custody after stealing donation jar from Rescue Mission Bargain Center

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is behind bars after deputies say he entered the Rescue Mission Bargain Center on Napier Avenue around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon and took a donation jar before fleeing.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 41-year-old Durante Marquis Smith threatened clerks after being confronted about taking the jar and then ran away.

He was taken into custody without incident a short time later. He’s charged with robbery by intimidation and is being held without bond.

