Deputies investigating Family Dollar armed robbery

A man with a gun entered the store just after 9:00 Friday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located at 2035 Shurling Drive.

According to a news release, a man with a gun entered the store just after 9:00 Friday night. Deputies say the man demanded money from the store clerk. He ran from the scene after getting the cash.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a black mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.