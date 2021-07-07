Deputies investigating armed robbery at Macon Family Dollar

The armed robbery happened at the Family Dollar at 3656 Jeffersonville Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar at 3656 Jeffersonville Road.

According to a news release, a man with a gun entered the store around 8:00 Wednesday morning and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash he ran from the store. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie and black jeans with rips and a mask covering his face.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.