Deputies: Bibb County Walmart reopens after terroristic threat; investigation underway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County Walmart was evacuated then reopened following a terroristic threat report on Tuesday afternoon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Walmart on Zebulon Road at around 2:15 in response to a terroristic threat, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

All employees and customers were asked to exit the store as a precaution while the sheriff’s office investigated.

Deputies say the store is now back open.