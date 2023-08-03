Deputies arrest wanted suspect in connection to Macon shooting

The suspect is charged with seven counts of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Street Gang Activity,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An armed and dangerous shooting suspect is now in the Bibb County jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Quintez Jamal Brantley around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Brantley is charged with seven counts of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Street Gang Activity, and Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. He is also charged under the Street Gang Terrorism Act.

Investigators named Brantley as a person of interest in an aggravated assault incident that happened the afternoon of May 29th in the 1900 block of Walnut Street.

Brantley is currently being held without bond.