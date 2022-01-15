Deputies arrest teen for entering autos, looking for two others

Deputies responded to the Park at Northside Apartments on Northside Drive around 2 a.m. after receiving a call for 3 people entering autos.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff deputies arrested a teenager Friday morning for entering automobiles, and are looking for two others.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspects ran off leading deputies on a foot chase. Deputies were able to catch one person, 19-year-old Tyrek Moore, but the other two escaped. Deputies did locate a stolen vehicles the suspects were using during the incident.

Moore was charged with (1) Count of Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit a Theft or (Felony), and (1) Count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony).

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the other two suspects, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.