Deputies: 3 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Washington State Prison

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies say they were patrolling the area of Davisboro Thursday when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of Highway 24 East. That led to the arrest of three suspects for attempting to smuggle contraband into Washington State Prison.

That’s according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, which says the investigation revealed the driver, Ahmed Hill, was waiting for two passengers he had dropped off near the prison. Deputies and prison employees found several bags of contraband the two passengers attempted to throw over the prison fence. With the help of a local resident, the other two suspects, identified as Princeton Smith and Jalen Stephens, were apprehended.

All three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.

They’re charged with the following:

Hill Driving on suspended license

Possession of schedule II

Items prohibited by inmates x2

Criminal trespass x1

Smith Items prohibited by inmates x2

Criminal trespass x2

Stevens Items prohibited by inmates x 2

Criminal trespass x2

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.