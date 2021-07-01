Democrats ask McCarthy for action on Rep. Greene

House Democrats call on McCarthy to 'take immediate action' to address Greene's behavior.

(CNN)- House Democrats want Republicans to do something about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Nearly 40 Democrats sent a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday, calling for immediate action.

They write that Greene’s conduct has reached an unacceptable level, and warned her behavior could “lead to violence against members of congress.”

The letter comes following Greene’s speech during former president Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio last weekend.

The Georgia republican went after Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her comments, calling her “little communist from New York City.”

McCarthy has addressed Greene’s confrontational behavior in the past.

In February, he wrote in a statement saying he told Greene, as a member of congress, she had a responsibility to hold herself to a higher standard.

But he’s not taken any move to censure her.