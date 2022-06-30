Democratic Candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams visits McIntyre

Stacy Abrams with residents of McIntyre

MCINTYRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-As part of her campaign tour, Democratic Candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams, visited Wilkinson County. She spoke to community members about her goals if elected Governor.

Abrams talked about her platform to expand Medicaid for all Georgians, and the economic growth it will bring to rural areas. She also addressed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and her plans to protect a women’s right to choose.

“82 counties do not have a OBGYN and six weeks is often before women know they’re pregnant…so my first responsibility will be to reverse Brian Kemps dangerous and extreme law that he has already made the law of Georgia,” said Abrams.

Mayor of McIntyre, Vicki Horne, said Abrams’ visit has inspired her to motivate people to vote.

“We know that rural Georgia matters, that the strength of rural Georgia is emblematic of the strength of our state so for me it is absolutely essential that I have conversations with everyone in the state of Georgia,” said Abrams.

Governor Brian Kemp, who Abrams is running against in November, also held a press conference condemning Abrams’ support of defunding the police. Abrams said she has stood behind law enforcement since running in 2018.