Demand for COVID-19 tests increases in rural Middle Georgia

The South Central Health District says COVID cases are going up again and so is the demand for COVID testing.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – COVID-19 testing sites across Middle Georgia are seeing an increase in testing.

Hundreds of people showed up to a testing site in Laurens County on Wednesday. Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District says the staff was so busy they did not even have time for water breaks.

“We realized yesterday how they were getting hit pretty hard,” Brantley said.

Laurens County has 255 new cases of COVID reported in the last 2 weeks. Dodge County has 25 new cases.

Brantley says people want to make sure they’re not carrying the new Omicron variant.

“We’ve been in contact with our local hospital,” Brantley said. “And they are urging people not to go to the emergency room for testing.”

The South Central Health District and Mako Medical did not report an exact wait time for COVID testing at its two locations but did say pre-registering for a test is the key to getting in and out as quickly as possible.

“One thing that we would encourage the public to do is to go to our website or go to our Facebook page at South Central Health District and pre-register prior to going to get tested,” Brantley explained. “What that will do is minimize the time that everyone is in the line to get tested.”

To pre-register for a test, visit the South Central Health Districts website at https://southcentralhealth.info/. You can also call their COVID-19 hotline at (478) 275-6570.