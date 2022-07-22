DECISION 2022: Georgia AG candidates share plans if elected

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Georgia’s top attorney is hoping to stay in office for another four years. Current Attorney General Chris Carr, has held the office for six years.

He has addressed issues like human trafficking, gang activity, and opioid misuse. He says if elected again, he plans to continue focusing on public safety issues.

“Your community, your business, everything deserves to be safe,” said Carr. “All Georgians deserve to feel safe. And from an economic development standpoint it’s not just public safety, companies will not locate to an area where their employees are not going to feel safe or be safe.”

Libertarian Candidate Martin Cowen, wants to address human trafficking, amber alerts, and Georgia prisons.

“The follow your orders excuse is the exact excuse that my two opponents will use when doing something that is bad, doing something bad for the public,” Cowen said. “Not something immoral or illegal in terms of what the law is, they’re going to follow the law. I’m going to do what’s right.”

Democratic State Senator Jen Jordan, is hoping to build trust in the government and prioritize Georgia residents.

She feels the Attorney General needs to fight to protect the rights of Georgians. For her, that includes voting rights and abortion rights. She hopes people can get out of the pattern of partisan voting.

“It’s about time that we actually start voting for people who are the most qualified and who can do the best job,” Jordan said. “I ask them to ask themselves, do you feel safer now than you did four years ago? Do you feel better than you did four years ago? and if the answer is no it’s time for a change.”

You can vote for the Attorney General in the general election on November 8.