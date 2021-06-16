DECAL awards Transformational grants to 8 organizations

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia department of Early care and learning awarded up to to $75,000 to each organization.

The grants will be implemented in various projects that will go towards helping young children and families.

Communities in Schools a program in Milledgeville will use the money they were awarded to help children who have a parent in prison.

“We’re going to make a kit for families that will help them with their stress, a lot of what we are going to do is going to revolve around some books around social an d emotional learning,” said Lori Smith the Director of the Early Learning Center.

The main goal is to get children and their families talking and spending time together.

Another organization awarded the grant was United way of central Georgia. According to the organization they will implement the grant towards their Teachers as parents home visiting program.

The goal is to reach out to rural communities in Bibb, Peach, Crawford, and Macon counties.

“We want to put someone in the home that can speak their language, understand their culture and then understand their needs as well,” said Daniel Charles, Supervisor of Parents as Teachers program.

Once the grant is implemented, it will be the first time they have a bilingual person there to help.

Both recipients of the grants say they hope the grants will impact the communities in a positive way.