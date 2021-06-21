Dean Baldwin Painting to bring jobs to Middle Georgia

The company has expanded its operations to Macon.

Dean Baldwin Painting officially begin operations Dean Baldwin Painting

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Dean Baldwin Painting has been in business for over 55 years. It has expanded to different areas, and one of those is Middle Georgia.

The company expanded its operations to the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Dean Baldwin Painting works with several aviation sectors. Their main goal is to strip and paint aircrafts.

“Macon brought us here because of the available hangers, and the locations is a magnificent place for aviation in our eyes,” said Barbara Baldwin CEO of the company.

The new facility includes four hangers that can accommodate several different types of aircrafts. The first aircraft has been stripped and is waiting to be painted.

“We have not seen construction at the airport since the 1980’s so that’s a good sign that we are open for business,” said Stephen Adams, the Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority.

According to Adams, bringing in Dean Baldwin Painting took a couple of years. But, with the addition of a new company, it has opened up over 100 jobs to the area.

The company is still looking to hire.

If you’re interested in applying, go to https://www.deanbaldwinpainting.com/careers