Daybreak announces record amount of money raised during Macon Sleepout event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Daybreak in Macon is celebrating another successful sleepout fundraiser.

The organization raised $265,477–a new record for the event.

Cherry Blossom Legacy Queen Yvonne Gabriel and several other organization leaders were present for the announcement.

The funds will help provide running water for the homeless community and a place for them to stay.

Sister Theresa Sullivan, the Director of Daybreak, says she couldn’t be more thrilled about the outcome.

“I love days when people get housed or employed,” she said. “But it’s also exciting on days when we can be here to open the door and say welcome, the Macon community is here for you and we are proud that you are part of our community.”

The 10th annual Macon Sleepout is scheduled for February 23, 2023.

Organizers are hoping to surpass this year’s record breaking amount.