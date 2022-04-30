Day 3 highlights and scores from round one of the GHSA baseball playoffs

Round two action begins May 3.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Day three of GHSA baseball playoff action continued today, with Tattnall Square Academy hosting Savannah Country Day in round one of the 1A private bracket.

It didn’t take the Trojans long to score their first runs of the game, as they put up four in the first inning.

Tattnall would tack on another three runs in the fourth inning, but the real damage happens in the sixth.

With a guy on base, the Trojans hit a two-run home run, but just four batters later, they hit a three-run home run, ending the game 12-0 in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.

Tattnall carried game one’s momentum into game two, winning 9-6. The Trojans move onto round two and face Mount Paran Christian on May 4 on the road.

Here are a few more scores from Middle Georgia.

FPD sweeps Aquinas taking game one 7-1 and game two 17-1. FPD will host the second round of the 1A private bracket but will find out their opponent tomorrow.

Crawford County moves onto the 1A public second-round sweeping Taylor County, winning game one 7-2 and game two 12-2. Crawford County will host Emanuel County Institute on May 4.

Bleckley County moves onto the second round in the 2A bracket sweeping Fitzgerald winning game one 4-1 and game two 13-3. Bleckley will host Pepperell On May 4.

First-round action continues tomorrow.