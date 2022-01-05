David Perdue makes first campaign stop for Governor

David Perdue made a stop in Houston County Tuesday night as part of his campaign to be the state's next governor.

David Perdue first campaign stop David Perdue

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — David Perdue made a stop in Houston County Tuesday night as part of his campaign to be the state’s next governor.

He joined the Middle Georgia Republican Women in a meeting.

We spoke with Perdue prior to the meeting about his reason for running and his goals moving forward.

Perdue says the reason for running is to stop Stacey Abrams from winning the election. If he wins, he says he wants to help bring the conservative party together.

In order to have a Republican in the White House in 2024, he said he must run for Georgia Governor.

“I think the importance is, is that we’ve got to defend our state from these liberals,” he said. “In my opinion, I mean if you want to look at what the potential is, look at California or look at what’s going on in Washington right now, the ethos is being perpetrated in Washington right now is being proposed to be brought to Georgia in the form of Stacey Abrams. What’s so important about this is that I can’t stand by and watch that happen.”