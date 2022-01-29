Dangerous wind chills likely Saturday morning



The cold front has moved through Middle Georgia this evening, bringing cold air and gusty winds.

Overnight we will see our low temperatures drop into the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.

These temps will be dangerous if you are exposed to the cold so make sure you bring in pets or make sure they have a warm place to go.

Also be sure to leave faucets dripping in order to avoid frozen pipes.



Through the day Saturday we will be slow to warm up.

Highs will be limited to the mid and low 40s even with full sunshine.

Winds will be gusting throughout the day, maxing out around 30 mph.



Speaking of the wind, a Wind Advisory is in place overnight and into Saturday morning.

Expect winds to gust up to 30 or 35 mph.

Gusty winds could bring down tree limbs or cause a few power outages into Saturday morning.



Not only do we have a Wind Advisory, but we also have a Red Flag Warning through Saturday evening.

The combo of low relative humidity and gusty winds will create an environment where fires could spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended this weekend, but especially Saturday.



We will start to warm up beginning Sunday as highs return to the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.

We will be back in the 60s for most of next week as we await our next weather maker that gets here on Wednesday.

Heavy rain will be possible Thursday with a few thunderstorms as well.

We are keeping an eye on the chance for a few strong thunderstorms on Thursday, before a cold front clears us out for the end of the week.