Dangerous heat, strong storms return Wednesday



It was a sweltering day in Middle Georgia with highs warming back to the upper 90s and 100s.

Thankfully some storms pushed in to help cool us off this afternoon, although a few were severe.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a repeat of the day, but with an increase in our heat index.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for much of the area, meaning the maximum heat index may reach 110° for 3+ hours.

Please find a way to stay cool and hydrated tomorrow.



We will be warming to the upper 90s by lunchtime under full sunshine and with high humidity.

Showers and storms will start to pop up during the afternoon/evening and push through the area from east to west.

Once again we could see some severe storms in the area, with main threats being damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Have a way to get your severe weather warnings tomorrow afternoon.



Showers will be possible each afternoon this week, but expect coverage to be a bit less widespread.

High temps will be staying in the upper 90s through Saturday.

Dry weather is back for the weekend, and much of next week.

Although we will get a small cool down on Sunday, heat is back for next week.

