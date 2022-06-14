Dangerous heat, strong storms possible Tuesday



It was a hot day in Middle Georgia as high temps warmed to 99°, with “heat index” values in the 100s.

This is just the beginning of a very hot week for Middle Georgia.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of the area Tuesday from 12pm-8pm, for dangerous heat/heat index.

Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning if working outside.



Not only are we going to see highs close to records Tuesday, but also scattered thunderstorm chances by the afternoon.

Some storms could be strong/ severe that pop up (mainly after 2pm).



The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Middle Georgia in a level 1 threat zone for tomorrow.

Main threats from any storms will be gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail.

Have a way to get your severe weather warnings, especially because these storms will be popping up quickly.



There won’t be much of a change in the forecast for the rest of the week with the heat and humidity making it feel pretty miserable.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see heat advisories issued each day through the week.

The good news, is that if storms pop up, those that see rain will also see a bit of a cool down.



A front will move through by Friday evening and help to move out some of the moisture in the area.

This will help to bring down our heat index values a bit for the weekend and also keep us dry through Monday.